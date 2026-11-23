In August 2026, Starlink overtook TIM in fixed broadband subscriptions in Brazil, with 936,800 to TIM’s 929,900, according to ANATEL data. In September, it reached 994,000 subscriptions. This is undoubtedly a notable result for a company that began operating in the country in 2022. However, those 994,000 subscriptions represent just 1.7% of the country’s 58 million fixed broadband subscriptions.

Starlink accounts for about 86% of satellite subscriptions, but satellite as a whole makes up just 2% of Brazil’s fixed broadband market, so Starlink leads a small segment. The question for the coming years is not whether Starlink will continue to grow, but how much it can grow on its own in an increasingly competitive market.

My hypothesis is that by 2030, Starlink’s fixed broadband business will still account for a small share of the Brazilian market, and that growth without distribution partners will become increasingly difficult as fiber expands and satellite competitors authorized to offer the service enter the market.

Fiber as a structural constraint

The Brazilian market differs substantially from the United States market, where Starlink primarily displaced geostationary satellite services across vast rural areas and was awarded some locations under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) subsidy program. In Brazil, its main competitor is fiber optic broadband, deployed largely by thousands of small providers. Competitive providers account for 64% of fiber subscriptions (Teleco, Q3 2026) and 91% in municipalities with up to 30,000 residents. In a third of municipalities, fiber is the only service option. Fiber already accounts for more than 80% of the country’s fixed broadband lines.

Starlink is growing where fiber has yet to reach and accounts for 12.8% of fixed broadband subscriptions in the most rural municipalities. That frontier shifts every quarter, and a second factor is coming into play: the rollout of rural 5G. The 5G auction obligations cover municipalities with fewer than 30,000 residents by the end of 2029, and a joint program between Brisanet and the Ceará government calls for installing 1,000 5G towers in rural areas by that year. Fixed wireless access (FWA) is unlikely to gain a significant share, since GSMA Intelligence projected that only 0.2% of households would have it in 2030 and equipment costs remain a barrier. Even so, each new tower shrinks the area where satellite is the only option.

Starlink also faces a capacity constraint within its own network. According to Ookla’s Q1 2026 data, its median speed in Brazil falls from 149.5 Mbps in the early hours of the morning to 90.6 Mbps around one in the afternoon. In 2026, plan prices also rose while the cost of the kit fell, two indicators suggesting that the network is geared more toward managing demand than maximizing volume.

The projections reflect these constraints. If the 2026 pace of roughly 42,000 subscriptions per month holds, Starlink would reach 3.14 million subscriptions in 2030, equivalent to 5.4% of the current market. Under the Research Institute for Digital Economy’s (IPE Digital) projection, with the tax exemption in effect through 2030, the figure would be around 2.4 million, or 4.2%. Neither modeled scenario exceeds 6%.

Satellite competitors waiting in the wings

Amazon LEO and SpaceSail, the Shanghai-based operator of the Qianfan constellation, already have ANATEL authorization and certified equipment, but neither has begun selling its services. SpaceSail announced it would begin operations in the first half of 2026 but did not follow through, and Amazon has yet to publish residential prices in any market. Their entry is therefore still a prospect, though it is likely between 2027 and 2028.

The scenario that warrants the most attention is aggressive price competition. Amazon is planning a terminal priced below US$400 and already has a distributor in Brazil, Sky. Meanwhile, China is presenting Brazil as a reference market to around 30 countries and has room to subsidize its entry. If both operators enter at prices below Starlink’s, the effect would be twofold: Starlink would lose market share and pricing power within the satellite segment, while the segment would grow. That is the main risk to the hypothesis: cheaper satellite service could bring the segment close to 6% of the fixed broadband market even if Starlink’s own share remains small.

Partners for fixed broadband, not for D2D

One point that often causes confusion is worth clarifying. Discussions of Starlink’s partnerships in Brazil tend to focus on the direct-to-device (D2D) service offered with Vivo. That service is a separate market and is sold through mobile operators, as ANATEL’s regulatory sandbox rules require. This column’s argument concerns fixed broadband exclusively.

Three factors support this argument. The first is the regulatory framework. ANATEL distinguishes among the satellite operator, its Brazilian legal representative, and the licensed service provider. Starlink sells directly under its own license, but any authorized provider can contract for its capacity and license the terminals. The second is the relationship with local customers. Brazil has around 8,000 active fixed broadband providers that know customers in the country’s interior and handle installation, billing, and support. The third is public-sector demand. FUST programs for schools, public access points, and vulnerable households are implemented through licensed providers, and, according to the World Bank, the low-cost model involving small providers reached more than 54% of the fixed broadband market.

Starlink has already begun using this model. In Brazil, Sky Link Empresas, Alares, and Algar resell its service. In Chile and Peru, Entel does so, and in Mexico, Bestel, a Televisa company, does. What remains unclear is how large this contribution is. New subscriptions are not reported by channel, and it is unclear whether resold lines are reported under Starlink or under the reseller. The partners’ contribution is real, but its size has yet to be quantified.

Small market share, strategic importance

A small market share does not mean less importance. With between one and three million lines in 2030 and most of the satellite segment, Starlink will occupy a strategic niche in connectivity for the Amazon, agribusiness, and the armed forces, whose Ministry of Defense already purchases the company’s terminals. The SGDC-1 reportedly reached peak utilization of 97% in the X band during one operation, and Telebras does not expect the SGDC-2 to enter service before the end of the decade. In addition, Starlink’s owner clashed with Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court in 2024, and Reuters reported that the satellite operator ordered coverage to be cut during a Ukrainian offensive. Meanwhile, SpaceSail is linked to Shanghai’s municipal government, and Washington is urging its partners to avoid Chinese satellite services.

For Brazil, the risk lies in concentration, not in the provider’s country of origin. That risk should be managed through public procurement, using criteria based on traffic criticality, sovereign capacity for sensitive traffic, and uniform rules for all low-Earth-orbit operators.

Recommendations and indicators to track

In fixed broadband, the most effective policy is not to restrict Starlink, but to open the distribution channel through wholesale access for regional providers and require channel-level reporting of new subscriptions so ANATEL can determine how much growth comes from partners. As a buyer, the government needs a national satellite policy that manages dependence according to how critical the traffic is. D2D service should remain tied to mobile operators.

Through 2030, five indicators will allow the hypothesis to be tested: Starlink’s share of fixed broadband relative to the 6% threshold; the balance between new direct and reseller subscriptions; the launch and pricing of Amazon LEO and SpaceSail in the same municipalities; 5G and FWA coverage and adoption in municipalities with fewer than 30,000 residents; and the SGDC-2 timeline.

Starlink established itself in Brazil in its first phase by serving areas with no other options, but its next phase will play out in places where alternatives already exist, such as fiber providers, 5G towers, and lower-priced satellite competitors. In that context, local partners will manage the customer relationship, not the satellite operator.

José Otero has spent 30 years advising regulators and operators in 50+ countries across the Americas, Europe, and Asia on the governance of emerging digital technology. He writes here on the widening gap between what digital technologies can do and the rules, institutions, and infrastructure meant to govern them.

Connect on LinkedIn or reach out at jfo@ictdconsult.com.