What Amazon’s Globalstar Deal Means for U.S. Mobile Users

What changes for someone who loses cellular signal and wants to keep using the phone they already carry? That is the consumer question raised by Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar, and it has received the least attention. On October 27, 2026, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authorized the transfer of control of Globalstar’s licenses and authorizations to Amazon. Coverage focused on each constellation’s size, how Amazon is strengthening its position in direct-to-device (D2D) services, how it might use the spectrum, and its agreement with Apple.

Consumers already have access to some of these services. On supported devices and in eligible markets, Apple uses Globalstar’s network to offer Emergency SOS, Messages, Find My, and Roadside Assistance via satellite. The acquisition could expand coverage, capacity, and the range of services. Amazon aims to add voice and data for compatible phones over licensed spectrum, without an external terminal.

How LEO Satellites Differ

A common mistake when writing about satellites is dividing them into five broad groups by distance from Earth and assuming satellites in each group share similar characteristics. The groups are commonly described as follows.

Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites orbit at altitudes of 160 to 2,000 km. Uses include Earth observation, the International Space Station, and low-latency communications. Their proximity allows for detailed imaging, but continuous coverage requires many satellites.

Medium Earth orbit (MEO) satellites orbit at altitudes of 2,000 to 35,786 km. They are used primarily in navigation and positioning systems such as GPS and Galileo.

Geostationary orbit (GEO) satellites orbit at an altitude of 35,786 km and remain above the same point on the equator. This makes them useful for television broadcasting, telecommunications, and continuous weather monitoring.

High Earth orbit (HEO) satellites orbit above 35,786 km and are used in some scientific and space observation missions.

Satellites in highly elliptical orbits (HELOs) follow elliptical paths, with approximate altitudes of 500 to 40,000 km for Molniya orbits and 25,000 to 46,000 km for Tundra orbits. They support communications, broadcasting, and observation at high latitudes, including Alaska, northern Canada, and Siberia.

Altitude is one of several factors that determine what a satellite can do. Antenna design and spectrum also affect how many satellites a constellation needs to cover the planet. A higher orbit gives each satellite a larger footprint, while capacity, cost, and orbital risk also depend on antennas, frequencies, service life, replacement, and deorbiting.

Public figures illustrate these differences, although they cover different services and mix authorized, in-orbit, and operational satellites. Amazon LEO’s first generation provides broadband through dedicated terminals. It operates in three orbital shells at altitudes of 590 to 630 km and has FCC authorization for 3,236 satellites. Amazon reported 396 in orbit in July 2026.

In January 2026, the FCC authorized 7,500 additional second-generation Starlink satellites, bringing that generation’s total to 15,000, and allowed SpaceX to operate at altitudes as low as 340 km. That authorization is separate from the proceeding in which SpaceX is seeking another 15,000-satellite constellation for direct-to-cell connectivity using mobile satellite service (MSS) spectrum it is acquiring from EchoStar. Globalstar provides low-capacity services from an altitude of 1,414 km with a second-generation constellation of about two dozen satellites launched between 2010 and 2013. It is replenishing that constellation with 17 new satellites.

Amazon has authorization for about one-fifth as many broadband satellites as the second-generation Starlink. That difference suggests fewer launches and replacements, but the cost of Amazon’s network and the orbital debris it generates will also depend on each satellite’s capacity, service life, and deorbiting. Globalstar shows that a small fleet can support a low-capacity service such as Emergency SOS.

What Amazon Is Acquiring

Amazon agreed to buy Globalstar in April 2026. According to Amazon’s quarterly report (Form 10-Q), the deal implied a value of approximately US$10.9 billion, including Globalstar’s debt, when the agreement was signed. The final consideration will vary with Amazon’s share price, each shareholder’s choice of US$90 in cash or 0.3210 Amazon shares per Globalstar share, and certain operational milestones that could reduce the total by up to US$110 million.

In its latest quarterly report, Globalstar said it had secured the antitrust and foreign investment approvals required under current rules. Closing is still expected in 2027, subject to conditions that include satellite replacement milestones and approvals for C-3, Globalstar’s third-generation network, including approval from France.

The central asset is about 25 MHz of internationally harmonized spectrum for mobile satellite services (MSS). It gives Amazon a foundation for D2D services. The license transfer, approval of Amazon’s new system, and commercial market access in each country are separate milestones.

The deal also includes Globalstar’s relationship with Apple. Apple owns a 20% stake in Globalstar Licensee LLC, a Globalstar special-purpose entity, and Amazon agreed to acquire that interest. Separately, agreements with Apple accounted for about 63% of Globalstar’s fiscal 2025 revenue. Amazon has committed to maintaining Apple’s satellite features on compatible iPhone and Apple Watch models. The publicly disclosed terms support continuity for those features. Exclusivity and direct commercial access to Apple users remain unconfirmed.

Amazon announced plans to begin deploying a D2D network in 2028 that would provide voice, data, and messaging to compatible phones without an external terminal. In July 2026, it asked the FCC to authorize up to 5,105 satellites for that system. Commercial availability by country, carrier, and device remains to be determined.

What Changes for Consumers

Globalstar supplies the missing part of Amazon’s offering by connecting phones and small devices directly over licensed spectrum. This allows Amazon to offer integrated services that span the device and the cloud.

The two networks serve different needs. Amazon LEO provides broadband through dedicated terminals, while Globalstar offers low-speed, high-reliability links for users and devices that do not require a dedicated terminal. For consumers, the practical difference is that the broadband service requires separate equipment, while the direct service works with the phone they already carry.

Distribution is the most immediate advantage. Amazon can build on consumers’ familiarity with satellite connectivity on their phones. The offering’s reach will also depend on how Amazon’s relationship with Apple develops after the deal closes.

The acquisition also gives Amazon a regulatory shortcut by addressing its main obstacle to entering the D2D segment: access to spectrum. Much of the deal’s value comes from the time it saves on that front.

The Adjacent Enterprise and Industrial Market

The economic impact extends beyond consumers. Amazon LEO already offers direct connectivity to AWS through Transit Gateway and Direct Connect, so a satellite link can generate additional revenue from storage, processing, analytics, and AI through Amazon Bedrock.

For industrial customers, Amazon could combine on-site private 5G, LEO satellite backhaul, D2D services for assets outside coverage, and AWS IoT Greengrass for local processing when connectivity is unavailable. Its own logistics and automation operations could provide a test environment and initial demand, helping spread integration costs.

The Competitive Landscape

Amazon enters a consumer market where Starlink’s direct-to-cell service with T-Mobile is already operating. Deployment of Amazon’s next-generation D2D system is scheduled to begin in 2028. The January 2026 authorization for second-generation Starlink includes direct-to-cell service. SpaceX also has a separate D2D constellation application pending, and AST SpaceMobile has authorization for 248 satellites.

Amazon’s main advantage is continuing the Apple agreement, which gives it a distribution channel across a large installed base without negotiating with carriers one by one. Its commercial reach beyond existing features will depend on what the two companies agree to.

Two services often grouped together in comparisons serve different consumer needs. Home broadband requires an antenna. Direct-to-phone connectivity is designed to work with the phone a customer already owns. Starlink participates in both markets. AST SpaceMobile focuses on extending its partners’ mobile networks, while Amazon LEO combines satellite broadband with a D2D service still in development.

The table below compares direct-to-phone services that consumers can already use with those that have been announced.

Starlink already sells residential broadband. Its U.S. website lists plans offering 100 Mbps for US$55 per month, 200 Mbps for US$85, and Residential Max for US$130, with some plans available only in certain areas. Its mobile business works through carrier partners. Direct to Cell requires no specialized satellite terminal. In the U.S., T-Mobile offers T-Satellite for compatible phones, either included with eligible plans or as a US$10 monthly add-on. The service provides messaging and access to selected apps, so it supplements terrestrial cellular service.

AST SpaceMobile is currently pursuing wholesale agreements with mobile service providers, according to its SEC filing. Under the model it has described publicly, carriers determine the plan options customers receive. Its latest corporate update projects initial intermittent coverage in key markets by the end of 2026, with deployment initially targeting partners in the United States, Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. That forecast remains subject to rollout. The FCC’s authorization for 248 satellites describes the planned network size. Commercial availability depends on the market.

Amazon LEO, formerly Project Kuiper, is also pursuing fixed broadband. Its public offering targets households and uses customer terminals. Distribution can also run through local partners. In Australia, NBN Co announced a wholesale model in which customers would access the service through participating retailers. In South Africa, Amazon announced that Herotel would market evry, a residential service powered by Leo. Direct-to-phone connectivity is a separate project. Amazon describes a D2D network that complements its broadband service, with mobile carrier partners and satellite deployment expected to begin in 2028.

For consumers, the strategic differences include who bills them, who controls the plan, and what equipment they need. Starlink combines residential sales with a mobile offering distributed through carriers. AST SpaceMobile relies on carriers to manage customer relationships and billing. Amazon LEO is pursuing wholesale or local channels for broadband that uses a terminal while developing D2D connectivity. Globalstar could fill the gap in Amazon’s phone offering, and commercial rollout at scale remains a separate challenge.

Who Sells the Service and Who Bills the Customer

For users, the practical question is who sells the service and how they pay. Three models coexist today. Apple builds satellite features into its devices and currently offers them at no extra charge. Apple is the distribution channel, and Globalstar is the wholesale provider. T-Mobile sells satellite connectivity for US$10 per line per month as an add-on or includes it in higher-tier plans. AST SpaceMobile works through wholesale agreements, with carriers deciding whether to include the service in a plan or charge separately.

Amazon could combine two of these channels. Its Apple agreement gives it a route to market through the device maker, and it also plans to work with mobile carriers. Customers could receive the service as part of their plan, pay for an add-on, or access specific features through the device maker. The commercial terms remain open.

Specific situations help show what each model is worth to users. A traveler might send a message from a road with no signal, share a location on a hike, or stay in touch during a power outage. In each case, what matters is service availability at that location and on that device, message delivery time, whether a clear view of the sky is required, and price. Today’s offerings handle short messages and location sharing reasonably well. Voice and general-purpose data, where Amazon wants to compete, are still developing across providers.

Risks and Conclusion

Amazon’s advantage depends on execution. Timing is the main risk in the consumer market. Between the closing and the launch of the new service, Starlink and AST SpaceMobile could strengthen their market presence and deepen their relationships with mobile carriers.

For consumers, the deal could expand satellite connectivity on their phones from messaging and emergencies to everyday voice and data. The spectrum and the continuation of satellite features on the iPhone give Amazon a way to connect compatible phones directly without an external terminal. It enters after Starlink, and its position will depend on whether it can turn that reach into a service users will pay for.

José Otero has spent 30 years advising regulators and operators in 50+ countries across the Americas, Europe, and Asia on the governance of emerging digital technology. He writes here on the widening gap between what digital technologies can do and the rules, institutions, and infrastructure meant to govern them.

Connect on LinkedIn or reach out at jfo@ictdconsult.com.