Amazon announced an agreement to acquire Globalstar on April 13, 2026, in a transaction Reuters valued at about $11.5 billion, its largest acquisition since Whole Foods in 2017. On October 27, the United States Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Space Bureau approved the transfer of Globalstar’s U.S. authorizations, including approximately 25 MHz of mobile satellite spectrum. The transaction is expected to close in 2027 and depends on other regulatory conditions and Globalstar’s fulfillment of satellite replacement milestones.

The transaction has been analyzed mainly in terms of the direct-to-phone (D2D) services market and competition with SpaceX in terms of the number of satellites. Little emphasis has been placed on how this acquisition would let Amazon integrate its satellite communications and radio spectrum capabilities with AWS’s classified cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) services. That combination could enable solutions that connect phones or sensors in the field to secure processing and analysis environments for government and military customers.

Impact on governments and military forces

For a ministry of defense, the transaction opens the possibility of a single provider covering the entire value chain, from the soldier or sensor on the ground to AI analysis in classified environments. Amazon already operates cloud regions for national security workloads and plans to add approximately 1.3 GW of capacity across all classification levels. Amazon Leo has already announced its Direct to AWS service, which connects satellite traffic to the cloud through Transit Gateway or Direct Connect. But that complete chain is not yet available for a classified mission. Making that claim would require accrediting the satellite service, the terminals, and the specific architecture.

At the tactical level, the combined network would enable vehicles and bases to connect to LEO broadband and provide L-band voice, messaging, and tracking to troops, response teams, and deployed sensors. Those data could be processed at the edge with AWS IoT Greengrass when there is no connection, and then in AWS’s Secret or Top-Secret regions, using AI models already authorized for defense customers. In October 2026, the U.S. Army’s C5ISR Center conducted an Amazon Leo demonstration at Aberdeen Proving Ground with the Leo Pro antenna, which exceeded 400 Mbps. Upcoming tests are expected to include mobile scenarios and integration with the Army’s tactical networks. The test supports broadband performance in that demonstration, not in operational use. Amazon currently has approximately 400 satellites in orbit.

XCOM RAN technology and the 2.4 GHz n53 band also enable the deployment of private 5G networks at bases, ports, airfields, and in disaster recovery operations, with a backhaul link through LEO satellites to AWS. Emergency communications, rural connectivity, and the continuity of government operations are explicitly among the intended uses of the combined network.

For the Pentagon, which, according to the GAO, spent $788 million on commercial satellite communications (SATCOM) in fiscal year 2023, the transaction addresses the priority of diversifying low Earth orbit broadband beyond Starlink. On the allied front, in September 2026, AWS became the first cloud provider authorized to handle the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) “Restricted” information across all 32 member countries. This approval covers cloud capabilities, not satellite services. Moreover, it is the Alliance’s lowest classification level, and each country may require its own approvals. Even so, it opens a door to adding satellite services later.

However, a tension often goes unaddressed in the commercial narrative. The commercial space strategies of the Department of Defense (2024), the Space Force, and NATO (2025) share a principle common in the private business world: avoiding excessive dependence on a single provider or solution. The RAND Corporation concludes that resilience increases when providers with different technologies and therefore different vulnerabilities are combined, and the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) documents the Pentagon’s commitment to terminals capable of connecting to multiple constellations.

The Navy already operates this way: its ADNS system automatically switches between military and commercial SATCOM depending on availability. The vertical integration that makes Amazon’s offering attractive is also the kind of concentration doctrine calls for avoiding. Amazon’s value to the Pentagon lies in being a different provider within a hybrid architecture, not in replacing the others.

Where Amazon can outflank Starshield

SpaceX’s Starshield integrates launch, satellite manufacturing, and constellation operation. Amazon could integrate something different and more difficult to copy, encompassing the cloud, security, software, and, once the acquisition closes, direct access to the device. SpaceX has Starshield and D2D service, but not a hyperscale cloud, while Microsoft and Google have clouds but no constellations.

Amazon’s first synergy is its installed base, as numerous government workloads already reside in AWS, and to compete for them, SpaceX would have to become those customers’ cloud provider or partner with a competitor. Added to this is Amazon’s track record with defense and intelligence agencies. Operational history, institutional relationships, and the breadth of approved services are assets that cannot be acquired immediately.

The second synergy is artificial intelligence. From my perspective, Amazon is well positioned to distribute frontier models to classified customers through Bedrock, a capability that could turn connectivity into a means of delivering mission analysis. The third is the ability to coordinate product, support, and economics across all layers, something SpaceX could achieve in the short term only through partnerships with third parties.

Finally, Globalstar’s licenses and its agreements with Apple cannot be duplicated as they stand. But scarce spectrum is not an insurmountable advantage. Besides spectrum bandwidth, actual capacity depends on satellites, antennas, interference, and compatible devices.

If the integration materializes, Amazon will no longer compete with Starshield solely on broadband capacity, where it is arriving late. It will compete, wherever their services overlap, on the end-to-end offering, which means connectivity, processing, security, and mission applications, contracted with the same provider that already manages the customer’s data.

Starshield retains advantages in Earth observation, classified hosted payloads, high-security cryptography, and launch cadence. SpaceX is also ahead in D2D service. Its service with T-Mobile is already operating in the United States, and in October the FCC authorized it to deploy a network of 15,000 D2D satellites.

Amazon will arrive years later, and a third kind of player is in the contest for the customer. Companies such as Palantir and Anduril, which compete in neither cloud nor satellites, sell the software and autonomy layer that runs on top of them and are increasingly capturing the mission relationship. Even so, in the area where governments are increasingly buying, the integration of data and connectivity, Amazon has a stronger position than the satellite count suggests.

Predictability is another crucial factor that technical specifications do not capture. In October 2026, terminals for Starshield, SpaceX’s military service, experienced speed restrictions in Ukraine for more than a week, affecting drone operations and frontline communications. On November 13, it was reported that Ukraine’s president, Zelensky, said restrictions persisted, and a U.S. Senate letter mentioned renewed restrictions reported on November 12.

Musk has said those limits were set by the Pentagon and the White House, but earlier episodes trace directly to Musk himself. Several examples show how his behavior or remarks have affected client relationships. For example, in 2022 he refused to activate Starlink coverage near Crimea, Italy froze negotiations on a €1.5 billion contract because of controversies surrounding him, and Ontario canceled its contract with Starlink amid trade tensions with Washington. For a ministry of defense, depending on decisions it does not control, whether they come from a businessperson or a government, constitutes an operational risk.

Amazon, a publicly traded company subject to its board of directors, public procurement contracts, and security accreditations, can present itself as the institutional alternative. But reputation alone is not the answer; contracts are. Governments seek not corporate reputation but contractually guaranteed access. The Department of Defense wants to integrate commercial services before any crisis, using mechanisms similar to the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and the VISA sealift agreement.

The Space Force created the Commercial Augmentation Space Reserve, agreements negotiated in advance that are activated in the event of a crisis or conflict, and NATO aims to secure continuous access in peace, crisis, and conflict through agreements with groups of providers. That is where Amazon can win. The company has also estimated that it can manufacture its standard residential terminal for less than $400. That figure does not apply to military or government terminals, whose requirements and contracts differ, but it points to a manufacturing scale that could make political interest in diversifying providers a viable option.

Target markets for expansion in defense and government

If the acquisition closes and the network is deployed, the most attractive markets would be those where AWS already has a relationship with the public sector and where there is political interest in avoiding dependence on a single satellite operator.

I would consider the U.S. Department of Defense itself the first target, particularly the Army, the Navy, Special Operations Forces, and the Space Development Agency. There, Amazon can offer portable tactical communications, military IoT, and a link to the SDA’s LEO network, drawing on the JWCC contract and its classified regions, and aiming to compete with Iridium in the L band once its voice, data, and messaging offering is operational. A second domestic front could be public safety, with FEMA, first responders, and state governments needing communications of last resort and continuity-of-government communications.

Among allies, the European Union may require complementary services while IRIS² matures, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, operated by EU residents, facilitates that entry. Five Eyes partners (the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand) need coverage in the Arctic, on the open ocean, and in remote areas, while Indo-Pacific allies such as Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Taiwan seek resilience against submarine cable cuts and an alternative to Starlink with its own cloud and spectrum.

Other priority markets include Israel and the Gulf countries, where contracts such as Project Nimbus, in which the Israel Defense Forces have been a central user since its design, provide a foundation for extending the cloud relationship into satellite communications, and Ukraine and Eastern Europe, which demand interference-resistant connectivity and redundancy alongside Starlink, with the precedent of the migration of Ukrainian government data to AWS in 2022. In Latin America and the Caribbean, opportunities are concentrated in disaster management, maritime and border surveillance, and rural connectivity for public services, with particular interest in small island states exposed to hurricanes. Africa, for its part, presents demands for border security, peacekeeping missions, and connectivity for public services.

Conclusion: The cloud is the real battlefield

The Amazon–Globalstar deal is less about catching up to SpaceX in orbit than about changing the terms of the competition. SpaceX sells access to space; Amazon is positioning itself to sell what happens to the data once it arrives. As armed forces generate more information at the tactical edge than humans can analyze, the decisive asset is no longer the link alone but the chain that connects a sensor in the field to an accredited environment where AI can turn that signal into a decision. On that chain, Amazon holds pieces SpaceX cannot easily replicate.

But the same integration that makes the offer compelling should give defense buyers pause. Doctrine in Washington and Brussels is converging on one lesson, reinforced in Ukraine: no single provider should control a nation’s access to space or to its own data. A ministry that trades dependence on Starlink for dependence on an end-to-end Amazon stack has changed vendors, not reduced risk. Amazon’s real opportunity is therefore not to replace SpaceX but to become the indispensable second pillar of a deliberately hybrid architecture, contractually guaranteed, interoperable with other constellations, and accredited layer by layer. For smaller states in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa, which lack the leverage of the Pentagon or NATO, negotiating those guarantees up front matters even more.

Much remains unproven. The deal must close, the satellites must fly, and accreditation for classified missions has yet to be earned. Yet the question governments should be asking is already clear. It is not which company has more satellites, but who will hold their data when the network is contested, and under what terms they can get it back. The providers that answer that question in contracts, not in press releases, will win the next decade of military communications.