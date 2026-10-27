SpaceX Mobile in the United States

In recent weeks, SpaceX has made headlines in the technology world by revealing its interest in offering mobile services in the United States. According to press reports, SpaceX plans to access at least 80,000 cell sites, nearly half of the country’s 158,500 existing towers. However, as with any announcement of this kind, the devil is in the details. First, the announcement acknowledges that satellite coverage, even from low Earth orbit, cannot compete tete-a-tete with terrestrial providers if the goal is to cover every segment of the telecommunications market this satellite fleet aspires to serve.

Looking back, everything suggests that, in just thirteen months, the pieces have fallen into place for the emergence of a major fourth mobile carrier in the United States. During this time, SpaceX has committed some US$27.6 billion to spectrum, including roughly US$8 billion, according to press reports, for Grain Management’s 800 MHz licenses, and has obtained authorization from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for 15,000 next-generation direct-to-device satellites.

In addition, on its August 2026 earnings call, the company announced that it would build a terrestrial network and compete for retail customers. A fourth carrier built around SpaceX is a credible prospect. Whether it generates attractive returns is a harder question. Advantages in launch, satellite manufacturing, and constellation operations do not automatically translate into a profitable mobile service. A network can be technically impressive and strategically useful and still struggle to recover the capital required to build it.

Coverage and capacity are distinct. A phone connecting to a satellite 500 kilometers overhead faces 40 to 54 dB more free-space path loss than one connecting to a tower a few kilometers away: between 10,000 and 250,000 times less received power with the same antennas. Consider that 10 MHz of satellite spectrum serves perhaps 10 to 30 simultaneous users at 1 Mbps per reusable radio resource. That is highly valuable when the customer has no terrestrial signal alternative, since it is enough capacity to send an emergency message, a roadside assistance request, or a pipeline alarm.

Serving thousands of customers at once in a dense neighborhood, however, is a different task. Spectrum must be reused intensively, buildings weaken the signal, and ordinary phones transmit at about 0.2 watts. Thus, terrestrial infrastructure remains essential.

Given this reality, SpaceX’s talks with tower companies are strategically significant. But caution is warranted, because marketing must be separated from reality and from expectations. Saying that talks are underway to deploy on 80,000 towers in a short period does not mean that a lease has been signed, that providers can deliver all 80,000 towers within SpaceX’s desired time frame, or that FCC approval of a constellation means it will come into existence immediately.

History offers a good starting point for grounding the news, especially since no company in the United States has more than 42,000 sites, implying agreements with multiple infrastructure providers. Moreover, construction timelines include a bureaucratic component that varies by local jurisdiction, which could delay building or infrastructure-use permits. For example, according to Crown Castle figures, Dish barely surpassed 20,000 sites in more than four years.

Actual carrier performance must also be weighed against the amount of radio spectrum held, to avoid overstating SpaceX’s real communications capabilities. The company controls about 65 MHz nationwide through a trust, pending a final FCC step expected in November 2027, and will hold about 79 MHz once the 800 MHz transaction closes. Some of that spectrum is uplink-only. The FCC also imposed conditions: it waived the ordinary buildout rules for the EchoStar licenses only if each license meets direct-to-device performance metrics, with automatic termination if the final targets are not met. A significant detail is that the satellite authorization was granted only in part, with the U.S. uplink band deferred.

In other words, the spectrum, along with its satellite authorizations, allows SpaceX to offer access services, but customer demand will shape coverage maps and retail logistics for a business that must also account for device availability and the price points at which it wants to enter the market.

Starlink has 13.6 million consumer service lines, with average revenue of US$69 per month, and is adding between 1.4 and 1.7 million per quarter, a pace no established carrier in the phone business can match. However, this figure is global, not limited to the U.S. market, where the company reported having about 2 million users in September 2025. Even if one-fifth of its users were in the United States, that would be about 2.72 million lines, which is not a large enough base compared with the three major carriers in this market.

Retention could improve by bundling broadband with mobile service; rooftop antennas could host small cells, and shared backhaul could lower some deployment costs. Business customers might value having a single provider for branch connectivity, fleet communications, and remote assets. These advantages could reduce acquisition costs and increase the value of an existing customer relationship.

However, those benefits pose an accounting challenge. Revenue already earned through satellite partnerships with T-Mobile and Boost cannot be counted as new revenue generated by a terrestrial network. A household discount can reduce churn while lowering revenue per mobile line; a 15% discount on 40% of lines is a plausible working assumption, and its effects compound. Shared infrastructure can improve incremental economics, but it still consumes capacity and must eventually be replaced. The relevant question is how much additional cash the mobile investment generates once those effects are accounted for.

A simple financial exercise illustrates the problem. Even if the project achieved a broad customer base, combining households, vehicles, industry, wholesale, and enterprise, and operated at healthy margins, its revenue would cover barely 45% of what is needed to recoup a US$77.6 billion investment. Closing that gap with residential customers alone would require about 53 million subscribers. This is not a formal valuation but a preliminary test, and it does not even include the cost of the satellites. The key point is this: it is possible to build a large, functioning business that still fails to generate a sufficient return relative to what it costs.

A second analysis, examining cash flow year by year, reaches the same conclusion: the project would keep burning cash until 2041 before it began to recoup its investment. Meanwhile, the world would start seeing its initial 7G networks. These results are not predictions; they depend above all on the size of the network that is built. With a smaller, more focused terrestrial network, financing requirements fall by more than half, and the profitability gap narrows considerably.

This is precisely the strongest counterargument to the skepticism: SpaceX does not need to replicate an incumbent carrier’s footprint. Deployment discipline may matter more than the breadth of its product ambitions, and building where demand is proven could create more value than pursuing national scale before customer economics are established.

Industrial connectivity offers a particularly clear example of this tension. Remote monitoring, asset tracking, and utility alarms fit satellite capabilities well because coverage matters more than sustained high throughput. These services can be deeply embedded in customer operations, support long-term contracts, and are growing quickly. According to Berg Insight, satellite IoT subscribers will grow from 7 million to 42 million worldwide between 2025 and 2030. But at about US$3 per month, even 45 million connections would generate about US$1.6 billion a year, and plausible changes in IoT pricing or volume would move the assessment by only a few points. As this shows, industrial IoT can be an attractive business without being large enough to support the entire investment.

Connected vehicles warrant similar caution. Satellite backup could improve telemetry, assistance, and fleet visibility; however, 5 million vehicles at US$5–US$10 per month would generate US$300-US$600 million a year: a meaningful figure for Tesla’s services margin, but small relative to the network. Autonomous vehicles must keep operating safely when communications fail.

Looking ahead, consider Tesla’s recently announced Roadster with thrusters that let it hop, though it does not fly in the aeronautical sense. Advanced air mobility introduces certification and reliability requirements that make it an uncertain foundation for near-term network returns. It will also require changes to the regulatory framework and driver training, unless authorities legalize vehicles that operate without any human intervention from origin to destination, as they already do in 15 metropolitan areas with Google’s Waymo.

SpaceX also faces a commercial dilemma with its current carrier partners. Wholesale satellite access lets carriers extend coverage without compromising customer relationships. A SpaceX retail service would compete for those same customers. On October 1, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon signed a technology-neutral satellite joint venture, keeping their existing satellite agreements in place, and said they will not host SpaceX as a mobile virtual network operator. The threat loses force in remote areas of the United States, where connectivity is provided by small carriers that offer domestic roaming to the market’s three major carriers. Even in metropolitan markets, a refusal to sell capacity to SpaceX would likely end up in court, since the EchoStar acquisition would let SpaceX invoke the voice-roaming obligation and the 2011 data-roaming rule, which requires “commercially reasonable” terms.

In any case, the three major U.S. carriers’ joint venture gives them a mechanism to develop alternatives with AST SpaceMobile or others. Nor will the wholesale business by itself fund a network: even the highest forecast of global direct-to-smartphone revenue for 2030, about US$12 billion, equals roughly 17% of AT&T’s annualized U.S. wireless service revenue. For SpaceX, retail expansion could strengthen one revenue stream while complicating another.

Similar questions arise with both automakers and enterprise buyers. While telecom infrastructure vendors supplying equipment in the United States would benefit from this potential investment by a new nationwide mobile carrier, an automaker competing with Tesla may value SpaceX’s coverage while demanding clear guarantees on data separation, service priority, and commercial treatment.

Neutrality has a direct economic function: it determines whether prospective customers see SpaceX as trustworthy infrastructure or fear its affiliated companies will receive preferential treatment. Published terms, auditable separation, and enforceable service commitments would help turn technical capability into third-party demand.

For government and critical infrastructure customers, the issue extends to operational control. Sharing launch and manufacturing can lower costs, but resilience depends on how capacity, software, ground systems, and decision-making authority are separated. SpaceX says Starshield is designed for government use and includes additional high-assurance encryption; it does not publicly disclose who holds the keys or who can restrict service. A natural disaster can saturate a rural beam within minutes, so buyers will need clarity on reserved capacity, encryption keys, and the authority to restrict service.

Outside the United States (Read Here), where Starlink has over ten million subscribers, lower mobile spending makes it hard to justify a large-scale retail challenge. Monthly revenue per user in ten large Global South markets ranges from about US$2.50 at Jio to US$10.70 at Telcel, compared with about US$56 for AT&T postpaid. Spectrum alone, at one-tenth of the U.S. investment, would cost about US$2.30 per subscriber per month, most of a typical bill in India, Indonesia, or Nigeria, before towers, distribution, taxes, or competition with carriers’ mobile money services, such as M-Pesa. Partnerships already provide reach without that cost: the agreement with Airtel Africa spans 14 markets and 174 million customers, and Globe activated Starlink messaging after the Sarangani earthquake in June 2026. Targeted enterprise services and carrier partnerships offer a more viable path to monetizing coverage than replicating a capital-intensive U.S. strategy.

SpaceX’s strongest mobile proposition lies in its ability to combine terrestrial capacity with satellite reach. Its success will depend on what that combination costs and what premium customers are willing to pay. The decisive evidence will be signed leases at scale, the closing of the 800 MHz transfer, phone trials on SpaceX’s own spectrum, reliable service on compatible devices, sustainable per-subscriber margins, and wholesale relationships that survive retail competition.

SpaceX has shown an extraordinary ability to lower the cost of reaching space. Becoming a major mobile carrier will test its ability to control the cost of staying connected on Earth, especially in a saturated market where customer acquisition costs are extremely high, and the loyalty of a significant share of customers is malleable, swayed by whatever promotion is running at the moment, which amounts to little more than announcing the freebies the carrier offers new subscribers.

José Otero has spent 30 years advising regulators and operators in 50+ countries across the Americas, Europe, and Asia on the governance of emerging digital technology. He writes here on the widening gap between what digital technologies can do and the rules, institutions, and infrastructure meant to govern them.

Connect on LinkedIn or reach out at jfo@ictdconsult.com.