Everyone’s Connected. Now What?

The convergence of 5G, satellites, and fixed wireless can connect underserved communities worldwide. Whether it closes gaps or deepens concentration depends on fair access, effective regulation, and enough customers to sustain the service. The following is a summary of my presentation to TeleSemana’s 5G LATAM Forum 2026.

The telecom network no longer has a single shape. Mobile infrastructure, satellites, fixed wireless access, Wi-Fi, and private networks increasingly work together to deliver connectivity. From remote islands to rural communities and regional towns, this convergence raises a common question: who decides how connectivity arrives, and on what terms?

For many underserved markets, the answer begins with scale. A local operator may lack the subscribers, population density, and capital to justify building an entire 5G network. New technology expands what is possible, but every service still needs enough paying customers to survive. Convergence matters because it can change that calculation.

The gap between coverage and customers is already visible worldwide. According to GSMA Intelligence’s 2026 connectivity report, 38% of the world’s population lived within mobile broadband coverage at the end of 2025 but did not use mobile internet, while just 3% remained outside coverage. Extending the signal matters, but affordability, skills, and useful services are essential to turning coverage into demand.

The challenge is global. Pacific and Caribbean islands face the costs of isolation and disaster exposure. Rural communities across Africa, Asia, and the Americas must spread infrastructure costs over large distances and small populations. Even wealthy countries struggle to extend affordable service beyond their urban centers. Different settings lead to the same problem: conventional deployment models do not always pay.

A more flexible network can improve those economics. Fiber, mobile infrastructure and Wi-Fi can carry traffic where demand supports them, while fixed wireless can extend broadband without a cable to every home. Ericsson estimates 185 million fixed wireless access connections worldwide at the end of 2025 and forecasts 350 million by 2031, highlighting its growing role in the broadband mix. Satellite backhaul can connect isolated sites, while direct-to-device services can provide basic connectivity beyond terrestrial coverage. Operators can combine these options and invest as demand grows.

That flexibility also strengthens resilience. A cable failure, earthquake, or severe storm can disconnect a community precisely when communications matter most. Satellite capacity and alternative backhaul routes can help maintain essential services. Resilience therefore belongs in network planning and funding decisions from the outset.

Yet the technologies that reduce isolation can create new dependencies. Small operators and national regulators increasingly deal with a limited number of global satellite providers. A large economy and a remote island may negotiate with the same company, but their bargaining power differs sharply.

This imbalance makes access rules as important as coverage. Who can use the spectrum? Who controls the customer relationship? Can regional operators buy capacity on competitive terms? Do exclusive partnerships prevent other providers from entering? These choices determine how widely the benefits of convergence are shared.

Countries will answer those questions differently, reflecting their geography, institutions and existing networks. Whatever model they choose, spectrum access should support deployment, wholesale terms should allow smaller providers to compete, and public funding should reward meaningful service improvements.

Making those principles effective requires more than a rulebook. Regulators need technical expertise, reliable information, and the capacity to enforce commitments. Those resources are often most limited in the markets with the greatest connectivity needs.

Cooperation can help close that gap. Neighboring countries can coordinate spectrum arrangements, share monitoring resources, and develop common access standards. Regional institutions can also help small markets negotiate with global providers. Services that operate across borders call for regulatory capacity that can do the same.

Public investment should reflect this broader approach. Universal service programs can support fiber, fixed wireless, satellite backhaul, or a combination, depending on local needs. Funding decisions should focus on affordability, reliability, and sustainable service, including whether communities can generate enough demand to support operations over time.

Operators, too, need to adapt. Smaller providers can build a customer base through fixed wireless, introduce 5G where demand justifies it, and use satellite partnerships to extend reach. Their competitive strength may lie in local knowledge, customer relationships and the ability to bring several networks together.

Convergence gives the world more ways to connect places that conventional networks have struggled to serve. Turning that possibility into lasting service requires viable businesses, fair access and institutions capable of enforcing the rules. Attracting and retaining customers will increasingly depend on the capacity, hosting, APIs, and other value-added services operators offer around that connection. That shift is already taking shape: by March 2026, GSMA reported more than 300 commercial deployments of 20 standardized network APIs across 65 markets. The network can take many shapes. Its lasting value will depend on what it enables people and businesses to do.

José Otero has spent 30 years advising regulators and operators in 50+ countries across the Americas, Europe, and Asia on the governance of emerging digital technology. He writes here on the widening gap between what digital technologies can do and the rules, institutions, and infrastructure meant to govern them.

Connect on LinkedIn or reach out at jfo@ictdconsult.com.