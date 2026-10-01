No Electricity, No Digital Education, No AI

Greek mythology treats lightning and electricity as divine gifts that connect the mortal world with the divine. Watching lightning meant witnessing Zeus’s direct intervention in mortal affairs. Norse mythology, a more familiar ethos thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, portrays lightning as a tool for fulfilling Thor’s will. In both cases, it serves a dual purpose: bringing life and nourishment, but also destruction.

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, and above all the films it inspired, distorts this meaning by using lightning to bring life, and a sort of artificial intelligence, to a creature made of different body parts. More recently, in One Hundred Years of Solitude, electric light reaches Macondo together with the train and the banana company. García Márquez presents it as a marvel that arrives from outside, owned by others and switched on at their convenience. Millions of schools still relate to the power grid the same way. Electricity is something that happens to them, not something they can count on.

At a time when governments recognize the importance of information and communications technologies (ICTs), and countries such as Trinidad & Tobago or the United Arab Emirates appoint ministers for digital transformation or artificial intelligence, electricity availability remains a mirage for hundreds of millions of people.

There’s the erroneous preconception that all schools have the same resources and infrastructure, including a working socket. In thirty years of advising regulators, governments and multilateral bodies in more than fifty countries, I have read many connectivity plans on several continents. Very few of them ask whether the school will have power on the day the tablets arrive.

Unfortunately, power failures are too common in developing countries. Between 2020 and 2025, Zambia rationed power for up to 21 hours a day, South Africa had load shedding on 335 days in a single year, Nigeria’s grid collapsed 12 times in twelve months, Pakistan went dark for 220 million people in one morning, and Ecuador and Sri Lanka imposed cuts of 13 to 14 hours a day. In every episode, schools were among the first institutions to stop and among the last to recover.

Electricity: the precondition for teaching

When we speak of electricity in schools, we tend to think of computers. But the socket feeds far more than a laptop. It lights classrooms during early and evening shifts, runs the pumps that bring drinking water and keep sanitation working, preserves and cooks the food of school meal programs, powers laboratories and teaching equipment, keeps the internet on, and sustains the administrative routine of enrollment, attendance and reporting. Without backup power, a rural school doesn’t just lose its tablets. It loses its ability to function.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) estimates that one in four primary schools worldwide still has no electricity. The global average hides as much as it reveals. In sub-Saharan Africa, the share of primary schools with power barely moved in a decade, from 30% in 2015 to 32% in 2020. Central and Southern Asia climbed from 50% to 60% over the same period, and national data show the pace has since accelerated: India now reports electricity in 95% of its schools. Latin America, at 87% in UNESCO’s 2019 estimate, fares better still. Yet averages deceive. Some African countries fall far below their regional figure, and Latin America’s relatively high coverage coexists with rural, Amazonian and Indigenous communities whose access resembles the Sahel more than São Paulo. And everywhere, a connection is not a guarantee. The question is not only whether a school has electricity, but how many hours a year it actually works.

Climate adds pressure to already fragile grids. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), hydropower accounts for more than 45% of electricity generation in Latin America and more than 80% in Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi, Uganda, Ethiopia, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. When the rain fails, so does the power. Drought pushed Ecuador and Zambia into rationing in the same year, on opposite sides of the world. The costs are measurable: the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) estimates that Latin America loses about 17% of the electricity it generates, costing between US$9.6 and 16.6 billion a year. Without long-term policy and regional cooperation, these weaknesses will continue to constrain development, and schools will keep being among the first to pay the price.

When the rain fails, who is left in the dark?

In 2024, drought turned this vulnerability into a classroom reality. In Ecuador, daily cuts of 8 to 14 hours interrupted online classes and rearranged school schedules. In Zambia, as Lake Kariba fell at one point to 4.9% of its usable water, schools reported idle computer labs, students sent home early, dark classrooms, and stalled water pumps. In Kyrgyzstan, low river flows led to an energy emergency, restrictions in schools and the winter closure of cryptocurrency mining farms: a reminder that, when electricity is scarce, schools compete with everyone else for it. Grid collapses and load shedding have had similar effects in Nigeria, Pakistan and South Africa.

South Africa took the question to court. In December 2023, the High Court in Pretoria found that load shedding breached several constitutional rights, including the right to basic education, and ordered the government to take all reasonable steps to shield hospitals, clinics, police stations and approximately 23,000 public schools from outages. The government contested the order, and the Supreme Court of Appeal later granted Eskom leave to appeal. Even so, a court said in plain terms what many education ministries have yet to acknowledge: reliable electricity is part of the right to education. Elsewhere, the choices were starker. In Bangladesh, energy conservation added a second weekly school closure day while irrigation supply was protected. In Sri Lanka, schools closed during prolonged outages, and teachers were asked to move classes online in a country that had no electricity to spare.

These episodes show why reliable service matters as much as a grid connection. Regulators know this well. We measure it using the System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI), a widely used metric that measures the average number of interruption hours per customer per year, an indicator that captures what electrification rates conceal. In Latin America, it ranges from 2.2 hours in Argentina to 41.9 in Panama, with even higher levels reported in the Dominican Republic and Bolivia, while comparable data remain scarce across Africa and Asia. Education has its own version of this gap. Behind India’s headline figure, roughly 95,000 of its nearly 1.47 million schools lack working power: more than 73,000 have no connection at all, and another 21,600 are connected but without a functioning supply. Only 67.4% have internet. Counting connections is not enough; we must count the hours the lights stay on.

The burden is not evenly shared. African Development Bank figures put electricity access at about 85% in urban areas and roughly 35% in rural ones, and Afrobarometer found that only 43% of respondents enjoyed a relatively stable supply. In Latin America, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) reports that 17.5% of the poorest rural population lacks electricity, compared with 3.3% of the poorest urban population; even the wealthiest rural group fares worse, at 5.4%. Restoration priorities widen the gap. When the grid comes back, cities, hospitals and industry come first; rural communities, served by lines with little redundancy, wait. For rural schools, every outage lasts longer, and so do interruptions to teaching, water, meals, and digital access.

Lost learning is not recovered

The pandemic taught us what prolonged disruption costs. The World Bank and UNESCO found that, in many countries, learning losses were roughly proportional to the time schools stayed closed, and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) calculated that children in Latin America and the Caribbean lost 174 days of in-person schooling, about four times more than in other regions. Blackouts produce a quieter version of the same harm. They do not close schools by decree; they erode them hour by hour, in ways national statistics rarely capture. The accumulated loss feeds grade repetition, dropout and lasting damage to human capital, and the poorest students absorb most of it. A student without light in Zambia, without evening study hours in South Africa, or without power for online classes in Colombo or rural Ecuador faces the same problem: learning that cannot be continuous.

Educational AI promises adaptive tutoring, automated assessment, personalized learning, and translation. But every device, server, and access point it depends on needs power. Where electricity and connectivity are intermittent, the answer is to design offline-first: AI running locally on devices, curriculum content preloaded, and synchronization whenever power and networks return. Some initiatives already point the way. In Ghana, Rori, a WhatsApp-based mathematics tutor evaluated with around 1,000 students in 11 schools, produced learning gains of 0.37 standard deviations from two 30-minute sessions a week over eight months. It still needs connectivity, but by relying on basic phones and low-bandwidth networks, it shows what designing around constraints can achieve. Kolibri, for its part, delivers offline educational content on low-cost devices in 31 languages, across rural and poorly connected settings.

Local AI can also lower linguistic barriers for students whose languages the large cloud models barely serve. Lelapa AI’s InkubaLM, a 400-million-parameter model covering isiZulu, Yoruba, Hausa, Swahili and isiXhosa, shows that smaller models can handle translation and question answering. Compact models can run on modest devices, although their suitability depends on hardware and power. The same approach could expand educational resources in Quechua, Aymara and Guaraní, letting communities shape tools around their own languages and curricula. Small local models are a path toward more accessible education and greater digital sovereignty, provided, once again, that the school has the power to run them.

Solar power and devices: the economic equation

The cheapest device to buy is rarely the cheapest to own. What matters is the total cost of ownership: how much it costs to keep a device working throughout its useful life, including maintenance, repairs and replacement. Over six years, a basic US$300 cloud-dependent device could cost US$1,680, while a US$1,000 device with high local capacity might cost only US$1,300, a saving of US$380 per device before counting cloud fees. Faster processors and sufficient memory extend a device’s useful life, allowing it to handle more demanding software as requirements evolve instead of being replaced for poor performance, although physical durability and battery condition remain essential.

Durability explains much of the difference. In Peru, 58% of low-cost tablets were out of service after three years; in Chile, 89% of higher-capacity devices remained in active use. Procurement officials know this story well: what is saved at the tender is paid for, with interest, in the classroom.

Energy is the other half of the equation. Adapting a school’s solar installation to charge AI-capable devices costs an extra US$400 to 600 per school. Panels generate electricity during the day; batteries keep it available after sunset or during outages. India shows how much room there is: only 11.5% of its schools have solar panels, despite near-universal grid coverage. In Zambia or Sri Lanka, where the grid failed because of drought or fuel shortages, a school with adequately sized solar power and storage could have kept teaching.

Recommendations

Reliable electricity is a structural condition for the right to education. Across Africa, Asia and Latin America, outages interrupt teaching, disable essential school services and deepen inequalities for rural and low-income students. Governments should protect schools in rationing and restoration protocols, and measure whether electricity actually works, not just whether a connection exists. Education, energy and digital policy must become a single agenda, with someone clearly responsible for keeping schools running.

The expansion of educational AI makes this coordination more urgent. Without dependable power and affordable connectivity, digital investment risks widening the very gaps it promises to close. Infrastructure and technology should be financed together: solar power and storage, suitable devices, preloaded content, and local AI that keeps working when the network does not. Procurement must account for each device’s total cost of ownership, including electricity, connectivity, software subscriptions, maintenance, repairs, battery replacement, and disposal. A low purchase price is worth little if the school cannot afford to keep the device alive. And investments should favor tools that support underserved languages and extend, rather than replace, teachers’ capacity.

The experiences of these three regions offer practical lessons that countries can adapt and share through sustained cooperation. Public procurement, national AI strategies and education budgets should treat reliable energy, resilient technology and locally relevant learning resources as one commitment, funding not only their purchase but their operation. Rural schools deserve infrastructure they can depend on and devices they can sustain. Electricity should stop being something that happens to them and become something they can count on. The question is whether governments can afford the continuing educational and social costs of leaving them without either.

José Otero has spent 30 years advising regulators and operators in 50+ countries across the Americas, Europe, and Asia on the governance of emerging digital technology. He writes here on the widening gap between what digital technologies can do and the rules, institutions, and infrastructure meant to govern them.

Connect on LinkedIn or reach out at jfo@ICTDconsult.com