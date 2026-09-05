Mexico’s Foreign Investment Law Reform

Reviewing investments that could compromise a country’s critical infrastructure, data, or strategic technologies is common worldwide. The United States does so through its Committee on Foreign Investment, created by Executive Order 11858 of 1975. The European Union has also updated its foreign investment screening framework through Regulation (EU) 2026/1386.

In other words, it is normal for Mexico, where telecommunications infrastructure carries government, business, and personal information, to wish to equip itself with a similar tool. The initiative to reform its Foreign Investment Law therefore starts from a legitimate premise. The problem is not the objective set, but the path chosen to achieve it. As on other occasions, the devil is in the details.

It should be considered that the value of a mechanism of this nature is not measured solely by the transactions it ultimately rejects, but also by those that, out of prudence, are never submitted. A prudent investor anticipates the risk of a prolonged and confidential process and incorporates it into the price offered or the choice of jurisdiction. The cost of that uncertainty deserves more attention. It is also the easiest issue to address with sound regulatory design.

First, it would be advisable to provide greater certainty in the text, since the initiative does not establish in the law the value of the assets that would trigger the review, but instead refers its determination to a future general resolution of the National Foreign Investment Commission (CNIE). The proposal also allows the number of economic activities subject to review to be expanded. Among the strategic technologies and infrastructure it identifies are energy, transportation, communications, data, digital systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and biotechnology, among others.

The breadth of these terms makes it difficult for a company to determine, merely by reading the legislation, whether its transaction will require authorization; specifying them in the law itself would reduce legal costs and reassure good-faith investment. In a world moving toward digitalization that integrates AI into every productive segment, the text implies that practically any economic activity with foreign investment exceeding 49% would be subject to review.

A second point concerns national security, which the initiative states clearly but does not yet define in operational terms. The CNIE could authorize, impose conditions, request reports, or prevent an acquisition. To avoid discretion in decision-making and its negative externalities, those powers should be accompanied by a more specific legal test (degree of probability, severity, causal link, and sufficiency of the evidence) to guide the authority and provide predictability.

The timeframes also deserve attention: the procedure may extend for months, between suspensions and extensions, and it would be desirable to shorten them and reconsider deemed denial, which transfers to the investor the consequences of a possible administrative delay. In telecommunications, where transactions depend on financing, concessions, and contracts with fixed dates, timing predictability is especially valuable, and a consequence other than negative administrative silence would better protect both the authority and the private party.

It would also be advisable to reconsider the 49% capital threshold as the central criterion. Effective control of a company is not always reflected in the shareholding percentage: it may be achieved with a smaller interest through veto rights, shareholder agreements, or the power to appoint directors. Focusing on effective control would allow scrutiny to target genuinely sensitive transactions and avoid unnecessary burdens on those that are not. This also makes it advisable to support the new powers with sufficient technical and budgetary capacity, since the CNIE would have to assess matters as specialized as cybersecurity, semiconductors, or artificial intelligence.

In telecommunications, the initiative expressly includes communications, data, digital systems, cybersecurity, and strategic infrastructure, so acquiring an operator, towers, data centers, fiber networks, or a cybersecurity firm could require an authorization in addition to those already granted by sectoral and competition authorities. It would be highly beneficial to coordinate these procedures, ideally through a one-stop shop, and to ensure their full compatibility with the USMCA, whose architecture for the sector is based on non-discriminatory treatment.

None of these observations questions the appropriateness of the review; on the contrary, they seek to help it better fulfill its purpose. An improved version could define control by effective influence rather than solely by a percentage, establish risk and proportionality criteria in the law, delimit strategic infrastructure, guarantee confidentiality and judicial review, shorten timeframes, provide for prior consultations, and replace automatic denial with a consequence that does not penalize the private party for delay by the authority.

National security and openness to investment are not opposing objectives, and presenting them as a choice between alternatives would be a costly mistake. Well designed, with clear rules, definite timeframes, and reviewable decisions, this mechanism can strengthen the country while also consolidating the confidence of those who invest in it; poorly calibrated, it will drive away precisely the investment Mexico needs. The country has everything it needs to get this right, but it should not legislate hastily to fulfill a commitment. A measure of this significance deserves time to be reviewed and improved before it is enacted into law. Otherwise, the cure will be worse than the disease.